CBI Arrests Customs Officer in Bribery Case at Kakinada

Visakhapatnam: The CBI, ACB- Visakhapatnam registered a case against Y Srinivasu, superintendent, customs house, Kakinada Port, Kakinada, Pantham Bharat Kumar, representative of Sri Chandra Bulk Cargo Services Pvt Ltd., Kakinada and unknown public and private persons for demand of bribe and bribing of public servant.

In a release in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the CBI said during the course of investigation of the case, Y Srinivasu and Pantham Bharat Kumar were intercepted while the transaction took place between them on Saturday (Oct 5) and an amount of Rs.3,18,200 was seized from Y Srinivasu, towards bribe for extending undue favors to the above company and other parties.

Based on the accused confession, CBI conducted searches and seized an amount of Rs.22.74 lakh from one Asst. Commissioner, Customs from his possession at Secunderabad Railway Station and Rs five lakh seized from other customs officers.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized. Accused Srinivasu, and Pantham Bharat Kumar have been arrested and they would be produced before the special court for CBI cases in Vizag city. The case investigation is under progress.