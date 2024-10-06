 Top
Home » News » Crime

CBI Arrests Customs Officer in Bribery Case at Kakinada

Crime
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2024 11:21 AM GMT
CBI arrests Customs superintendent Y Srinivasu and a businessman for bribery at Kakinada Port, seizes over Rs.22.74 lakh in cash
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe on Friday. (Representational image)
x
The CBI said during the course of investigation of the case, Y Srinivasu and Pantham Bharat Kumar were intercepted while the transaction took place between them on Saturday (Oct 5) and an amount of Rs.3,18,200 was seized from Y Srinivasu, towards bribe for extending undue favors to the above company and other parties. (Representative Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The CBI, ACB- Visakhapatnam registered a case against Y Srinivasu, superintendent, customs house, Kakinada Port, Kakinada, Pantham Bharat Kumar, representative of Sri Chandra Bulk Cargo Services Pvt Ltd., Kakinada and unknown public and private persons for demand of bribe and bribing of public servant.

In a release in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the CBI said during the course of investigation of the case, Y Srinivasu and Pantham Bharat Kumar were intercepted while the transaction took place between them on Saturday (Oct 5) and an amount of Rs.3,18,200 was seized from Y Srinivasu, towards bribe for extending undue favors to the above company and other parties.

Based on the accused confession, CBI conducted searches and seized an amount of Rs.22.74 lakh from one Asst. Commissioner, Customs from his possession at Secunderabad Railway Station and Rs five lakh seized from other customs officers.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized. Accused Srinivasu, and Pantham Bharat Kumar have been arrested and they would be produced before the special court for CBI cases in Vizag city. The case investigation is under progress.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CBI arrested Kakinada Port customs officer visakhapatnam news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick