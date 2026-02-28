Carpenter Falls to Death in Kondapur

Hyderabad:A 21-year-old carpenter died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Kondapur on Thursday, Gachibowli police said. The deceased, Harish Chandra Berad of Rajasthan, was working with JRD Interiors India Pvt. Ltd, according to a complaint lodged by his uncle, Gopal Ram. He left for work around 9 am on Thursday. Later that night, the project manager informed Gopal that Harish had fallen and was being shifted to a private hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect he may have accidentally fallen after going to the toilet on the third floor. Security staff noticed him around 9.10 pm and rushed him to hospital.







2 booked in actor Anasuya online abuse case



Hyderabad:Over a month after actress Anasuya lodged a complaint against 44 persons alleging online abuse, Cyberabad cybercrime police have served notices to two individuals – D. Sandhya Reddy and Shekhar Basha.

Cyberabad cybercrime DCP T. Manohar Sai said a dedicated team has been verifying social media accounts and video links shared in the complaint. “We had earlier called them for questioning and later asked them to submit written explanations. They said they needed some time. We also have a list of people who reside outside the city, once we are able to furnish their details, notices would be served on them too,” he explained.



He added that anonymity and lack of response from media platforms have delayed the investigation. “The complainant had shared many links. Our team is on the job to recognise whether the words used in each comment amount to offences, and under what sections. However, as most of them remain anonymous, we have already written to YouTube seeking address details of four or five commenters. But have not received a response yet,” he said.



Officials confirmed that no new sections have been added or deducted from the FIR.



On January 12, Anasuya lodged a complaint naming 44 persons and attaching 76 links of abusive social media content targeting her. She stated that the harassment began after she expressed her views on women’s clothing at a media briefing on December 20, shortly after actor Shivaji faced controversy over similar remarks.



The actress also alleged that her images were edited using AI tools to create sexually explicit content, which was then circulated widely across Instagram, X and YouTube.







Youth cheated in work-from-home scam



Hyderabad:One Shaik Sharukh, 30, was cheated of ₹3.28 lakh by unknown persons on the pretext of providing a work-from-home job, cybercrime police said. The victim received a message offering ₹30,000 per month for rating companies through a portal. Initially, the accused paid him small amounts to gain trust. Later, they collected ₹3.28 lakh in phases, citing registration and other fees, before switching off their phones. Based on his complaint, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation.



Youth, 2 juveniles held for Miyapur thefts



Hyderabad:A 20-year-old youth and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing foreign currency and other valuables in Miyapur on Friday.



Police said 54-year-old Parvatham Srinivasulu Reddy, a private employee residing at BK Enclave, lodged a complaint stating that while he was away in Medak on February 22, assailants broke into his house. On February 25, his neighbour informed him that the lock was broken.



On returning, he found foreign currency meant for his travel to Malaysia missing, including $800, RM 680, Ghana Cedi 600, Thai Baht 200 and Singapore dollars 150, along with some clothes.



Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS. Police seized Ghana Cedi 600, USD 400, Singapore Dollars 20 and other items from the accused. All three have been remanded in judicial custody.



2 arrested for MBBS seat fraud

Hyderabad:Petbasheerabad police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly cheating parents of NEET-qualified students by promising MBBS seats under the management quota.



The accused were identified as Argadapa Arvind Rao alias Aditya Kumar alias Adithya Deshmukh, 40, who posed as MD of Eduvio Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Kusume Venkata Rao, 58, who acted as HR manager. A victim complained of paying ₹39.54 lakh for a seat, but was later given fake allotment letters and fabricated documents.



Police said the duo obtained student data illegally, contacted parents through telecallers, collected money via online transfers and cash, and issued fake agreements before going unresponsive. Venkata Rao allowed his bank account to be used for receiving and withdrawing funds.

The two were apprehended near Ameerpet and remanded in judicial custody. Inspector Vijayvardhan said over 100 parents across Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal were cheated, with losses exceeding ₹2.35 crore.