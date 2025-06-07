Car Gutted On Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

Hyderabad:A car travelling on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge towards Road No. 45 caught fire on Friday evening due to a technical engine fault.

Commuters nearby noticed smoke and rushed to help. The occupants safely exited the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames. The car was completely gutted.

A fire tender from Madhapur Fire Station was dispatched but faced delays because of heavy congestion on the Mindspace flyover. Traffic towards Road No. 45 was severely affected for over 30 minutes.



“Traffic Update 06.06.2025, 16:32 hrs: Traffic movement is slow at Cable Bridge towards Road No. 45 due to a fire accident. Madhapur Traffic Police are working to clear the traffic. Please cooperate with traffic police,” Cyberabad traffic police posted on X, sharing a video of the burning car.



A Telangana fire services official said the fire was brought under control shortly after the team arrived. The cause is under investigation, with preliminary checks by Madhapur police suggesting a fuel pump malfunction or possible electrical failure.



Man found dead on RTC bus



Hyderabad:A 40-year-old man was found dead on an RTC Metro Express bus near Balanagar on Friday evening. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Thirumala Raju Sama Raju, hailed from Vizianagaram and worked at SNG Company, ECIL.



The incident came to light when the bus halted at the Shobana bus stand and the conductor was checking to ensure all passengers had deboarded. It was then that he noticed Sama Raju unresponsive in his seat.

Alerted by the conductor, fellow passengers found that he had died. One of them, Yejerla Sumanth Varma, 35, also from Vizianagaram, informed the police and lodged a formal complaint. Sama Raju was living in Hyderabad with his mother, while his brother is currently residing in Dubai.

The bus was en route from Patancheru to Secunderabad. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.





Former staff arrested for Rs 2-cr fraud

Hyderabad:Nacharam police on Friday arrested two private employees on charges of misappropriating company funds worth `2 crore. The accused, identified as Bhushan Reddy, 54, operations manager, and Daravath Srinivas, 38, accountant, were working at Neon Metal Crafts, a firm based in the IDL Mallapur.

Sub-inspector Venkataiah said that they had been with the company for three and two years, respectively, and had diverted company funds to establish a separate entity named Adinath Industries.



The police said the duo had been generating fake invoices under Neon Metal Crafts’ name to procure material and then diverted the same for their personal business. In one instance, they forged the signature of the company's managing director (MD) to raise fake bills amounting to `38 lakh.



“The accused were inflating material usage in project records. For instance, if a project used 50 per cent of the material, they would show 75 to 85 per cent on paper and siphon off the rest,” said the officer.



Their operations came under suspicion when a watchman noticed them repacking old material with new invoices dated May. He alerted the MD of Neon Metal Crafts, who subsequently lodged a complaint with Nacharam police.

Police also found that the accused had constructed a separate office for Adinath Industries and began diverting material and invoices from their parent company. An inspection confirmed the embezzlement amounting to around Rs 2 crore. Further investigation is underway.