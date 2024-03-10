Burnt Body of Man Found at Yendada, Police Suspect Suicide

Visakhapatnam: A half-burnt body was found at Yendada early on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Subramaniam, a driver employed by a resident named Arilova.

“ Based on spot examinations and subsequent inquiries, our investigation is currently focused on the possibility of suicide. The deceased appears to have been estranged from his family for some time, and a history of past suicide attempts have come to light during investigations,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rambabu.

An Aadhaar card found at the spot revealed the identity of the victim. “We have contacted the deceased's relatives and conducting inquiries to gather further information," the ACP added.

Following examination of the deceased's mobile phone, the police found messages indicative of prior suicide attempts and a WhatsApp status update posted at around 1:00 am on Sunday. The content of the status message reportedly alluded to themes of "peace of mind" and a belief in "God's presence."

"The WhatsApp status update appears to have been posted shortly before the incident," the ACP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigations are underway.