Burglars Use Gas Cutter to Steal ₹29 Lakh from SBI ATM in Warangal

Warangal: Burglars stole ₹ 29 lakh cash after cutting open the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of State Bank of India using a gas cutter in the late hours of Saturday at the bus stand centre in the Bayyaram mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district.

The locals who went to draw money from the kiosk noticed that the ATM was robbed and informed the police about the same.

Bayyaram circle inspector Ravi Kumar along with sub-inspector Upendar and police personnel rushed to the spot and inspected the cash vending machine.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police in their primary investigation found that around six burglars came in a black car and cut open the cash vending machine by using a gas cutter and decamped with ₹ 29 lakhs of cash (as per the details given by the bank officials).

The police said that the burglars disabled the anti-theft alarm and CCTV cameras by cutting off the cables in the ATM centre before committing the robbery.

Police collected the evidence with the clues team and deployed special teams to nab the burglars after registering a case.