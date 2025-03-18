Burglars Loot NRI’s House in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Burglars struck at an NRI’s house in Diamond Colony while he was away, and decamped with gold ornaments, cash and Canadian dollars early on Tuesday.



According to Filmnagar police, the burglars entered the house by breaking open the main door and fled with `4 lakh cash, 550 Canadian dollars and 24 tola gold ornaments.



House owner Mohammed Mujahid Kamal, who is settled in Australia along with his family, had come to the city in January.



When he returned home at 2 am, he found the door lock broken and the cupboard in the bedroom ransacked, said Filmnagar sub-inspector G. Vinod Kumar. He immediately called the police.



The burglars destroyed the CCTV cameras and recorders before the burglary, police said. Police and Clues teams went to the scene and collected evidence. Police were going through CCTV camera footage in nearby areas to try and trace the suspects.