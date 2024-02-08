Burglar Gang Members Arrested in Mahbubabad, Gold and Silver Ornaments Seized

Warangal: Mahbubabad police arrested two members of a burglar gang during a vehicle check conducted at Vivekananda Centre in the town and seized 12 tolas of gold and 53 tolas of silver ornaments worth ₹ 5.6 lakh apart from a two-wheeler from their possession on Thursday.

Additional superintendent of police J. Channaiah said that the arrested burglars were identified as Ponnal Shiva Shankar, 42, of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Yedla Suman, 24, of Mahbubabad district. Two other members of the gang — Kanna Renuka and Dasari Jampaiah — were at large.

The duo was on its way to Warangal to sell the stolen booty, said the ASP, who registered a case against them.

To earn easy money, Shiva Shankar, a labourer, who was addicted to alcohol, formed a gang with Suman, Renuka and Jampaiah and indulged in several theft cases in Khammam, Kothagudem, Palvoncha, Hyderabad and Nelloor districts, said the officer.

The ASP appreciated the investigation team including circle inspector B. Ramesh, sub-inspector T. Rama Rao and others for arresting the burglars and a search for the two other members of the gang was underway.