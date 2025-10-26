Building Worker Dies in Fall

Hyderabad: Devara Babu Easter, 40, slipped and fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building and died at Indra Hills, Simsiguda in Kukatpally, on Saturday evening. Kukatpally police said the Suyapet native had migrated to Hyderabad for work and was residing in Bachupally. “At around 4 pm, while carrying out his work, he accidentally slipped and fell from the fourth floor, dying on the spot,” police said. Police booked a case based on a complaint by the victim’s wife.



Cheating accused held after chase

Hyderabad: Dundigal police arrested Khayyum in a cheating case involving `25 lakh after a brief chase near Medchal railway station on Friday night. Acting on a tip-off that he was at the Medchal railway station around 10 pm, Detective Inspector Kiran and his team reached the spot. Khayyum attempted to escape by crossing the railway tracks. Police pursued him for nearly 2.5 km before apprehending him. Officials said Khayyum will be produced before court. Further investigation is underway.

