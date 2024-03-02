Bribe: TSSPDCL officer held in ACB raid

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Sama Vijayasimha Reddy, junior accounts officer with the TS Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL), for accepting bribes from a person for sanctioning pending salary bills.



According to the ACB, Vijayasimha, who is posted at Habsiguda, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs.35,000 from M. Bharat, artisan at the ADE office in Nacharam, for processing and sanctioning his pending salary bills. After Vijayasimha Reddy demanded the bribe, Bharat had lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap.



ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Vijayasimha Reddy, who tested positive results in chemical tests. The accused officer was produced before the court for judicial remand.

