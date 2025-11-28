Bombing Near Bhubaneswar Kendriya Vidyalaya: NIA Team Visits Site For Probe

Bhubaneswar: A crude bomb explosion near Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 in the Gadakana area triggered panic in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Friday morning, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate a high-level inquiry.

According to sources, a three-member NIA team visited the site and conducted a preliminary examination before returning to Bhubaneswar.

The crude bombs were reportedly hurled near Gate No. 3 of the school around 8 a.m. by unidentified bike-borne miscreants. While no injuries were reported, the blast damaged the school gate and a section of the boundary wall.

Following the incident, teams from the Mancheswar Police and the Railway Police Force (RPF) reached the spot. Police officials said a scientific team has begun analysing samples and CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators.

Locals suspect the attack may have been pre-planned, warranting deeper investigation into possible wider links.

Commenting on the incident, ACP Biswa Ranjan Senapati said: “We are examining the CCTV footage to determine whether it was a deliberate bombing or if the device accidentally exploded while being carried by the miscreants. Our scientific team is also verifying whether it was a cracker or an improvised explosive.”

The school authorities had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report.

The incident soon took a political turn, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of failing to maintain law and order.

“The law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated. Every day we hear of murders, atrocities against women, and loot of natural resources by organised criminals. Today’s blast near the Kendriya Vidyalaya reflects the prevailing situation,” said BJD leader Pratap Deb.

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said the government was committed to bringing the culprits to justice. “The NIA has already taken over the investigation. Our government does not shield anyone. The culprits will be apprehended soon and brought to book,” he said.