 Top
Home » News » Crime

Boat Capsizes In WB, One Missing

Crime
Pranmoy Brahmachary
9 Sept 2025 6:01 PM IST

According to eyewitnesses, an overcrowded boat was ferrying around 40-50 farmers from nearby Char Sarandajpur village at Raninagar in the district in the morning. The passengers were heading for work in the char island area

Boat Capsizes In WB, One Missing
x
Suddenly, their boat overturned as water filled it. All the passengers drowned. Most of them however managed to swim across with help of the boatmen and fishermen. Later a youth, Sujon Sheikh (30), was found missing while counting. — Representational Image/Internet

Berhampore: A boat capsized in Padma river in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Tuesday, leaving one missing. The accident occurred near Kargil char island adjacent to India-Bangladesh riverine border.

According to eyewitnesses, an overcrowded boat was ferrying around 40-50 farmers from nearby Char Sarandajpur village at Raninagar in the district in the morning. The passengers were heading for work in the char island area.

Suddenly, their boat overturned as water filled it. All the passengers drowned. Most of them however managed to swim across with help of the boatmen and fishermen. Later a youth, Sujon Sheikh (30), was found missing while counting.

The district police launched a rescue operation along with local divers, boatmen and fishermen. The youth remained untraced till the reports last came.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
boat capsize 
Rest of India West Bengal Calcutta [Kolkata] 
Pranmoy Brahmachary
About the AuthorPranmoy Brahmachary

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X