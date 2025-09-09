Boat Capsizes In WB, One Missing

Berhampore: A boat capsized in Padma river in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Tuesday, leaving one missing. The accident occurred near Kargil char island adjacent to India-Bangladesh riverine border.

According to eyewitnesses, an overcrowded boat was ferrying around 40-50 farmers from nearby Char Sarandajpur village at Raninagar in the district in the morning. The passengers were heading for work in the char island area.

Suddenly, their boat overturned as water filled it. All the passengers drowned. Most of them however managed to swim across with help of the boatmen and fishermen. Later a youth, Sujon Sheikh (30), was found missing while counting.

The district police launched a rescue operation along with local divers, boatmen and fishermen. The youth remained untraced till the reports last came.