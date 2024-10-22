Bhongir: Attender held for misbehaving with girl

Bhongir:Police arrested Venkat Reddy, an attender from the Legal Services Authority, was allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old orphan girl during an awareness camp at Bala Sadan in Bhongir. The incident occurred on October 14 and came to light when the girl confided in her school classmates.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Punugujju Saidulu said that the victim was placed under the care of ICDS officials shortly after her birth, and was studying at a residential school run by a voluntary organisation in Alair. The girl had visited Bala Sadan in Bhongir to spend her Dasara holidays from October 1 to October 15.



On October 14, the Legal Services Authority conducted an awareness programme where the incident occurred. The Legal Services Authority is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

