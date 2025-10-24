Betting Addiction Kills Student 

Hyderabad:An 18-year-old degree student died by suicide under Uppal police on Thursday, allegedly after falling into heavy financial losses due to online betting. The deceased, Arun, a resident of KCR Nagar, Ramantapur, was pursuing his first year of graduation at a college Dilsukhnagar. According to police, he had frequently used his mother’s bank account to place bets and reportedly lost a large sum of money.

On Thursday, Arun’s mother left for work around 10 am, leaving him at home. When she returned at 11.30 am, she found the main door locked from the inside. When he did not respond, neighbours helped her break open the door. Arun was found unresponsive on the floor, and the police were immediately alerted.



Uppal police shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case based on his mother’s complaint. Preliminary findings indicate that financial losses and psychological distress from online betting drove him to take the extreme step. Police said further investigation is underway and urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and financial transactions, as the growing lure of digital betting continues to claim young lives.







Assam woman found murdered, 4 held



Hyderabad:A 35-year-old woman from Assam was found murdered under Begumpet police station limits on Thursday morning. The incident came to light when Potamachetty Pandu, 45, who runs a tea stall nearby, was informed by locals around 7.20 am that a woman was lying unconscious in front of a tiffin centre. Pandu rushed to the spot and identified the woman as Lisa, who had visible injuries on her face and body, and called the police.

Begumpet police, along with the CLUES team, inspected the spot and found a quarter bottle of liquor and some food beside the body. A murder case was registered based on Pandu’s complaint.



Begumpet station house officer M. Ramakrishna is supervising the investigation. Four suspects have been detained for questioning, while technical teams are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits and establish the motive behind the killing.



2 students die by suicide



Hyderabad:Two students died by suicide in separate incidents reported under the Pocharam IT Corridor and Hayatnagar limits on Thursday. In the first case, a 17-year-old Intermediate student of an international school at Yamnampet, allegedly died by suicide at the college. He was rushed to a private hospital in Medipally, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the student, a native of Keesara, had been depressed over academic stress, and are probing whether harassment or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

In the second case, Vaishnavi, 18, from Vanasthalipuram, took her life at home after reportedly suffering from chronic stomach pain. She had been irregular with her medication despite medical advice. On Thursday morning, while her family was preparing to take her to the doctor, she locked herself in the bathroom and did not respond to repeated knocks. Her family broke open the door and found her unresponsive. She was rushed to Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have registered separate cases and initiated inquiries.



Man burns friend over affair doubt



Hyderabad:A man was arrested by Balapur police for setting his close friend ablaze over suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife. The accused, identified as Jahangir, had allegedly been suspecting his friend Abdul Fateh of maintaining contact with his wife.



On Wednesday night, the duo consumed alcohol together at Jahangir’s home. During an argument, Jahangir fetched a can of kerosene, poured it on Fateh, and set him on fire.



Hearing the victim’s screams, Jahangir’s brother rushed in and managed to extinguish the flames. Locals alerted the police, and the victim was shifted to Osmania Hospital, where doctors said he sustained 30 per cent burn injuries and remains under close observation.



Police said the attack appeared premeditated, as Jahangir had brought kerosene beforehand. A case of attempted murder was registered, and the accused was remanded to judicial custody following his arrest.

