Bengaluru Crime Branch Rescues 11 Trafficked Minors

Bengaluru: Sleuths of Women Protection Wing of Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru in association with members of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) rescued 11 minor girls between 15-17 years in child trafficking case and pressed into prostitution. The rescue of these minor girls took place from May 21 to October 15 this year.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police B. Dayanand said among the minor girls rescued include 3 Bangladeshis and steps will be initiated to make these rescued girls return back home. Other rescued girls include, 3 from West Bengal, 2 from Karnataka and one each from Tripura, Maharashtra and Punjab.

While sleuths rescued minor girls, CCB sleuths have arrested and registered cases against 26 pimps and 5 customers. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

After the rescue, Dayanand said to initiate steps to counsel and also to rehabilitate these girls through the support of members of NGOs, department of Social Welfare and Department of Women and Child Welfare.

The Commissioner said investigations are underway into the child trafficking of these minor girls and persons involved in it while it has been observed in some cases of trafficking over the involvement of parents. He asked residents to dial 112 or contact CCB, Women Protection Wing, if they come across prostitution cases.