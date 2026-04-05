Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee Death: Wife’s FIR Triggers Probe Into Possible Conspiracy

Bhubaneswar: A case has been registered in connection with the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee after his wife alleged possible foul play, prompting police to initiate a detailed investigation.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Talsari Marine Police Station in Odisha following a complaint by the actor’s wife, Priyanka Banerjee, who has raised suspicions of a conspiracy behind the incident. She reportedly named five individuals in her complaint.

The FIR was filed in the presence of Bengali film industry figures, including veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who accompanied the family to the police station.

Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee said the complaint was formally submitted with legal and police oversight. “Rahul’s wife and his family have filed the FIR at the police station. The officials extended full support, and the process was carried out in the presence of legal counsel,” he said.

Confirming the development, Balasore Additional Superintendent of Police Dibyajyoti Das said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. “The case has just been registered. We are examining all aspects, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” he stated.

According to initial reports, Banerjee had travelled to Talsari beach in Odisha for a film shoot a few days prior to the incident. After completing the day’s shoot, he reportedly entered shallow seawater, where he is believed to have slipped and been swept away.

Local fishermen assisted in rescuing him, following which he was rushed to a hospital in nearby Digha, where doctors declared him dead.

However, the precise sequence of events leading to his death remains unclear. Investigators are now recording statements of witnesses and members of the film crew, while also examining the circumstances at the location.

The case has taken a new turn with allegations raised by the family, adding a conspiracy angle to what was initially reported as an accidental death.