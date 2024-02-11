Be Vigilant About Fake Profiles, Say Cops

Hyderabad: With the rise in fake celebrity profiles on Instagram, cops have asked people to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to them.

"Creating fake profiles of celebrities is a common tactic used by cybercriminals to deceive users and potentially exploit them for financial gain. It's important for users to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” Cyberabad DCP, cyber crime, Shilpavalli Koganti told Deccan Chronicle

“If people encounter any fake social media profile impersonating a celebrity, they should report it to Instagram and lodge a complaint with police,” she said.

“To report a fake profile on Instagram, one has to visit the fake profile and tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select "report" from the dropdown menu and follow the instructions to provide details about why the account is being reported,” the DCP explained.

Many celebrities and their family members have been subjected to the cyber menace including the recent case of impersonation of Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara on Instagram. Previously, cybercriminals have created fake accounts of former DGP Anjani Kumar, BRS MLC K. Kavitha, ACB director C.V. Anand, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

These fraudulent profiles, typically set up to advertise products or services, present danger to both the celebrities whose identities are hacked and the users who could be targeted for scams or identity theft.

According to Praveen Tangella, an expert in working against cyber crime, "Fake profiles of celebrities often mimic the style and content of the genuine celebrity accounts, making them difficult for users to identify them as fraudulent. Once established, the fake profiles may engage in various deceptive practices such as promoting fake giveaways, endorsing questionable products, or soliciting personal information from unsuspecting followers.”

“In order to identify the fake accounts, one should look for a blue check mark on the profile. If it’s not there, stay away from such profiles. Check the profile name and bio for differences in spellings and details. They may post content that deviates from the usual style or topics associated with the genuine celebrity.”

He said that the people should be cautious of any suspicious requests to share their personal information.