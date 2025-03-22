BC Commission gets report on student’s suicide

Hyderabad:Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain submitted a detailed report to the Telangana BC Commission on Friday regarding the suicide attempt of a Class 10 student at the social welfare residential school, Kottagadi.

A committee was formed to prepare the report and recommend further action. According to its findings, the incident occurred on February 24 and the student sustained multiple injuries, including dislocated toes. The committee submitted its report on March 4 after speaking with the student’s friends, classmates, teachers and the principal.

It identified several factors behind the incident, including emotional sensitivity, academic struggles, disciplinary measures, and a triggering event.



The committee observed that mainstream disciplinary approaches may not work for emotionally sensitive students and recommended professional counselling instead. It also suggested installing a complaint or grievance box where students can anonymously share concerns.



These complaints should be reviewed regularly, with serious matters escalated to the district collector for appropriate action. Other recommendations included professional counselling for sensitive students and a strong internal inquiry mechanism to investigate serious incidents and implement corrective measures.