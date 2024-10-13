Baba Siddique murder: Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan angle being investigated

Mumbai: After the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, sent shockwaves through the both Bollywood and political communities, the Mumbai Police announced on Sunday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, while a third suspect is still at large.

The police indicated that they are exploring all potential angles in the murder case, including connections to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Notably, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has previously threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to have a close relationship with Baba Siddique.

Siddique, who has been a three time MLA from the Bandra West Assembly was shot dead last night in Mumbai. His son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Bandra East.

"Yesterday, between 9-9.30 pm, ex-state minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his sons' office, under Nirmal Nagar police station. An offence has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Two accused were detained on the spot... Two pistols and 28 rounds have been recovered... We have the custody of the accused till October 21. We are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in the case..."

On being asked about the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said, "We are investigating the authenticity of the said post on social media claiming the responsibility of the incident"

According to the police, Baba Siddique did not had categorized security, he was assigned three police personnel, one of whom was present during the shooting.

"Baba Siddique didn’t had a categorised security but he was given 3 security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles," Police said.

The Police confirmed that three shooters were there at the spot of the incident in which one of the shooter managed to escape the spot.

"There were three people at the spot of incidence. Two have been caught and one is absconding... 15 teams of the Crime Branch are on the job. The angles of Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan or any other angle is being investigated," stated DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade.

"Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols from both the accused. The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly. Three constables were with Baba Siddique and at the time of the incident also three constables were there but they could not do anything. One more person has been injured in this firing," he added.

Siddique, a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.