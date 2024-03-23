Autorickshaw Driver Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over Financial Woes

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver, O. Krishna, died by suicide reportedly due to financial issues at his house in Vijayanagar Colony early on Saturday, Hayathnagar police said. He is survived by his wife Vijaya and two children.

Police said Krishna had borrowed money and bought a new autorickshaw six months back but was unable to repay the instalments. He returned the vehicle a few days back, which led to quarrels with his wife.

The victim’s family members aid that Krishna was unable to clear his debts. Police registered a case and shifted the victim’s bodies to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem and initiated investigations.