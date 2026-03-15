Army Foils Infiltration Attempt in Uri; Pakistani Militant Eliminated in ‘Operation Diggi 2'

SRINAGAR: A Pakistani militant was killed during a joint anti-infiltration operation launched by security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Kashmir Valley’s northwestern Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

Calling it ‘Operation Diggi 2 Uri,” the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps-also known as Chinar Corps- wrote on ‘X’, “Based on a specific intelligence input provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 March 2026 in general area Buchhar, Uri sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated.” It said, “Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered,” adding that the operation continued.

This incident follows a series of recent infiltration attempts along the LoC. On March 10, the Army had announced that it successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Jhangar area of Jammu’s Nowshera sector, after killing a militant.

According to a statement issued by the Army’s Nagrota (Jammu)‑based 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, troops detected the movement of two infiltrators around 3 pm on that day after receiving credible intelligence inputs from intelligence agencies. The alert units immediately launched a calibrated response, engaging the infiltrators before they could breach the LoC. The second militant reportedly managed to retreat into Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under pressure from the Army’s fire. Search operations continued in the area to ensure no further infiltration attempts were underway.

A defence spokesman said that the security forces have also been responding to related cross‑border threats. In the days surrounding these incidents, suspected drone activity was reported near the International Border (IB) in Samba district, prompting searches and heightened surveillance. Officials noted that drones have increasingly been used in recent years to drop weapons, explosives, or narcotics, leading to intensified counter‑drone measures across J&K.

On March 12, the authorities reported that a round 2 kilograms of heroin worth nearly ₹ 12 crore was recovered from agricultural land close to the IB with Pakistan in Bahadurpura village of Jammu’s Bishnah area. They called it another clear instance of cross‑border narcotics smuggling using drones. Just days earlier, security forces in Jammu recovered over 1.5 kg of heroin valued at more than ₹ 8 crore, also suspected to have been delivered by a Pakistani drone in the same Bahadurpura belt. In that case, a local farmer noticed an unusual package in his field, prompting a police response. Investigators later found that the drone had crossed into Indian territory under the cover of darkness—an increasingly common tactic used by smuggling networks, officials said.