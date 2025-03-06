Anantapur Man Murders Daughter for Defying His Wishes

Anantapur:A father reportedly killed his younger daughter and set fire to her body on the outskirts of Guntakal in Anantapur district after she refused to end her relationship with her boyfriend. The incident came to light on Wednesday after the police received information about an unidentified body in a deserted area near Kasapuram in Guntakal mandal.

Sources said T. Ramanjineyulu of Tilak Nagar in Guntakal town ran a hotel and had four daughters. He had arranged marriages for three of them, while the youngest, T. Bharathi, was still studying, with plans to secure her a job. However, Bharathi had been in a relationship with her classmate for the past five years. Despite repeated warnings from both families, the couple continued their affair.



Angered by his daughter’s defiance, Ramanjineyulu allegedly killed her and transported the body to a deserted area on the outskirts of Kasapuram, where he doused it with petrol and set it ablaze on March 1. Unable to bear the guilt of killing his own daughter, Ramanjineyulu reportedly surrendered to the police on Wednesday and confessed to the crime.



Guntakal police found the decomposed body, conducted a post-mortem at the scene, and later handed it over to the mother and relatives.



Police sources stated that an investigation is ongoing into Ramanjineyulu’s role, and a case has been registered based on a complaint by the Village Revenue Officer of Kasapuram.

