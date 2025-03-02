Anantapur: 4 of family die in mishap

Anantapur:Four persons, including three sisters and three-month old baby were killed near Kammur Kudair in Anantapur district when their auto rickshaw was hit by a car on Sunday. Seven more people suffered injuries out of whom two were battling for life.

Kudair police said the deceased were from Marthadu village in Garladinne mandal and were on their way to Rajampalli village in Uravakonda mandal in an auto rickshaw.



Saraswathi had come to her native village for delivery, was returning to her in-law’s place with her three-month old daughter Vidya Shree. Her sisters Lokeswari and Leelavathi were accompanying her.



When the auto rickshaw reached Kannur village in Kudiar mandal, a car, reportedly with a group of engineering students from a private college onboard, hit the auto rickshaw.



Saraswathi, Vidya Shree, Lokeswari and Leelavathi died in the mishap. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Anantapur general hospital.