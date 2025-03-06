ACB traps SI taking Rs 5,000 bribe four months before retirement

Karimnagar:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested sub-inspector Rupavath Shankar, 60, on Wednesday in Korutla mandal, Jagtial district, for accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe just four months before his retirement. The officer demanded the bribe from a card-playing suspect to avoid issuing a notice under the BNSS Act 35 for gambling.

The incident came to light following a Special Branch Police raid on a gambling ring in Joginpally village. One of the arrested individuals approached SI Shankar, who then demanded Rs 5,000 to withhold legal action. The victim reported the bribery to ACB, prompting officers to set up a trap that caught Shankar in the act.

A subsequent chemical test confirmed the presence of the bribe money, leading to Shankar’s immediate arrest. With retirement only four months away, the arrest now casts a shadow over his impending benefits as he faces serious legal repercussions.