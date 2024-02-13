ACB Nabs Shamirpet Tahsildar and Driver in Bribery Sting Operation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday trapped Shamirpet tahsildar Thodeti Satyanarayana and his driver P. Bhadri for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant who wanted a report in his favour to be forwarded to the collector to acquire a pattadar passbook.

The ACB's city investigation unit caught the two at about 1 pm at the tahsildar office when they were receiving the money from the complainant, Mova Ramaseshagiri Rao. Bhadri received the amount, officials said. When he caught red-handed, he said he had acted on the instructions of Satyanarayana. The duo was produced before an ACB court and remanded to judicial custody.

Unidentified Biker Steals Gold Mangalsutra from Pedestrian

HYDERABAD: An unidentified two-wheeler rider snatched a two-tola gold mangalsutra from a woman at about 9.40 pm on Monday, Meerpet police said. The victim, Sandhya Rani, 44, was walking to her home in Teachers Colony from the Gurramguda bus stop when the incident occurred. Police who responded to a complaint began checking CCTV camera footage of the area and tracking the vehicle through the two-wheeler’s registration number provided by onlookers.