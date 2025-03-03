9 Inter students booked for malpractice

Vijayawada:Nine second-year intermediate students were booked on Monday for malpractice on the first day of the Intermediate Public Examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE). A total of 4,76,381 students had registered to appear for Paper II of language subjects, including Telugu, Sanskrit, Hindi and Urdu, in general and vocational streams.

Of these, 4,65,281 students took the exam, while 11,091 were absent, recording an attendance rate of 97.67 per cent.

The BIE had made elaborate arrangements, ensuring the availability of drinking water and functional toilets at all centres. No major issues were reported during the exams.