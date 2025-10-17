7 More Arrested in Guntur Murder Case

Vijayawada:Guntur police have arrested seven more persons in connection with a murder case that occurred on October 7.

According to police sources, Kurra Naga Ganesh, 24, a resident of Yendavuru village in Amartalur mandal of Bapatla district, had married Keerthi Veeranjaneya Devi out of love. However, the woman’s family strongly opposed the marriage. Enraged by their marriage, Durga Rao, Keerthi’s brother, allegedly conspired to eliminate Naga Ganesh.

On October 7, when Naga Ganesh and his friend S. Karuna were returning home, Durga Rao and his associates intercepted them and attacked Ganesh with knives. The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of seven accused involved in the conspiracy and attack. The main accused, Durga Rao, had surrendered before the police earlier and was remanded to judicial custody on October 9.

2 held with 209 kg of ganja in inter-state racket bust



Visakhapatnam:Srikakulam police on Thursday busted an inter-state ganja smuggling racket, seizing 209 kg of the contraband and arresting two smugglers from Uttar Pradesh.

According to superintendent of police G. Lakshmanarao, the seizure occurred during a routine vehicle check conducted by Laveru sub-inspector and the Etcherla police station in-charge officer around 3:30 p.m. The suspects, upon spotting the police, tried to flee but were chased down and apprehended.

During the inspection, police found 208.7 kg of ganja packed in 40 packets, along with a mobile phone from them.

The arrested individuals were identified as Suneel, 38, and Vishal, 29, both natives of Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was transporting the contraband from Lamtaput village in Koraput district of Odisha to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. To avoid detection, they had charted an elaborate route through Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, and Nagpur.

Police have also identified three other suspects who are currently absconding —

Gourav, from Dogut, Baghpat district (UP), the receiver of the consignment and owner of a hotel in Meerut, Samara Matam, also known as Domburu, Dumuru, or Gopal, from Lamtaput, Koraput district (Odisha), and an unidentified accomplice of Samara Matam, who was piloting the route.

A case was registered under at the Etcherla police station and a search is on for other offenders.

ACB court reserves verdict on MP’s plea to go abroad

Vijayawada: The ACB Court has reserved its verdict on whether to permit YSRC MP Midhun Reddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, to travel to the United States. The verdict is expected to be delivered on Friday. The court completed hearings on Thursday on the petition filed by the MP seeking permission to visit New York from October 20 onwards.

Earlier, based on a petition filed by the MP, the court had granted him permission to visit the US as part of the Indian delegation participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to begin on October 27.



ACB court extends judicial remand to seven liquor scam accused up to Oct. 24



Vijayawada:The ACB court has extended the judicial remand to the seven accused in the AP liquor scam case up to October 24.



The AP CID’s Special Investigation Team sleuths brought the five accused from district jail in Vijayawada and two accused from the sub-jail in Guntur and produced them before the ACB court here on Thursday and the court extended their judicial remand further.

Selfie death: Youth drowns, another missing at reservoir

Kurnool: A youth drowned and another went missing while attempting to take selfies near the gates of the Gajuladinne reservoir in Gonegandla mandal on Thursday. According to Yemmiganur police, the victims have been identified as Chennareddy and Uday Kumar, both residents of Yemmiganur town. The duo, along with a friend, had come to the reservoir to enjoy the scenic surroundings. While taking selfies near a waterfall formed by leakage from the gates, Chennareddy and Uday Kumar reportedly slipped and fell into a deep pit. Their friend managed to escape unhurt. Local fishermen rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve Chennareddy’s body, while search operations are underway to trace Uday Kumar. Police launched an investigation.