7 Held for Gambling in Alwal

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) arrested seven persons for allegedly participating in a gambling session at Jonnabanda Colony in Alwal. The accused, all businessmen from Alwal, Sangareddy and Gajularamaram, were found playing teen patti when the SOT conducted a raid. Police seized Rs 2.30 lakh in cash from their possession and handed them over to the Alwal police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Home guard, quack held in death case



Hyderabad:A home guard and a fake doctor were arrested in Shamshabad for performing an illegal abortion on a 29-year-old woman who later died during treatment, police said on Tuesday. Shamshabad ACP V. Srikanth Goud said the accused, Banuri Madhusudhan, 39, a home guard attached to the fingerprint unit, had been sexually exploiting the woman for seven years on the pretext of marriage.



According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Byagari Jayamma, 50, of Raikal village in Farooqnagar mandal, her daughter met Madhusudhan in 2019 while preparing for a constable exam. The accused continued to exploit her sexually since then.



Four days ago, when the woman revealed that she was pregnant, Madhusudhan took her to Gaddamedi Padmaja, 54, a quack from Palamakula village, to terminate the pregnancy. “The victim was told she was being treated for stomach pain, but was secretly given abortion pills. She suffered severe bleeding and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital around 3 pm on Sunday,” ACP Goud said.



Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections of rape and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The woman’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem. Investigation is continuing.



North zone police hold awareness drives



Hyderabad:As part of the Community Connect Programme, north zone police conducted awareness sessions across all 11 police station limits on Tuesday. Over 1,600 people, including students, teachers, officers and community members, participated. North zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal visited St. Anthony’s Girls High School, Subhash Road, and interacted with students on topics including mental health, drug abuse, bullying, cybercrime and personal safety. She stressed the importance of recognising mental health issues, practising self-care, and seeking help when needed.

She also advised students to stay alert online, avoid sharing personal information and be cautious while making digital transactions. On drug abuse, she highlighted its dangers and urged students to adopt a healthy lifestyle. “The objective is to empower citizens and students to make informed choices, develop responsible habits and contribute to a safe, aware community,” the DCP said.



Awareness drives on cyber safety, drug abuse, Dial 100, road safety and civic sense were simultaneously conducted at various institutions, including Avinash College of Commerce (SP Road), Government Junior College (Marredpally), YMCA Junior College, Wesley Degree and PG College, and the Multipurpose Community Hall (Patigadda). Similar sessions were held at Kites College (Bapujinagar), Government High School (Mudfort), Bowenpally Market Yard and Bolarum Government Junior College. A press release from the North Zone office said the initiative marked a dedicated day for community policing to strengthen police–public relations.

