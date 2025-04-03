69-yr-old woman held digitally, duped Rs 38 lakh

Hyderabad:A retired woman from Himayatnagar lost Rs 38.7 lakh to fraudsters who posed as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Mumbai police. The Hyderabad cyber crime wing has launched a probe into the case.

According to the complaint, the victim received a call from individuals claiming to be TRAI officials, who falsely informed her that her mobile number would be disconnected within three hours. They alleged that her Aadhaar number was linked to a money laundering case.

She was then introduced to a man who claimed himself as Pradip Sawant, an inspector from the Andheri police. During a video call, he displayed a fake identification card and said that one Naresh Goyal, a key figure in money laundering and human trafficking cases, had transferred money into her bank account. He told her that a case had been registered against her at the Andheri police station, which was a non-bailable offence.

The fraudsters threatened her with arrest, asset seizure and constant monitoring, warning that she would have to report to them every two hours. They also intimidated her into keeping the matter secret and made her show her flat over a video call to ensure she was alone.

Pretending to offer a solution, they convinced her to transfer her bank balance to the “Reserve Bank of India (RBI)”. They told her that the RBI would verify her funds and return the money once it was confirmed that it was black money. Believing their claims, she transferred `38,70,000 but never received the money back. After realising she had been scammed she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Sangareddy police arrest woman for killing her three children



Hyderabad:The gruesome killing of three children took a new turn on Wednesday, when the Sangareddy police detained the mother Rajitha for killing her three children along with her classmate Sooru Shiva Kumar.



Reportedly the two came together during a reunion of Class X students and they were classmates Rajitha killed A. Sai Krishna, 12, A. Madhupriya, 10, and A. Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj said that Rajitha, alias Lavanya, was in Inter second year when she got married to Avurichinthala Chennaiyya, who was 20 years older than her, in 2013.

Natives of Medhakpalli village, Talakondapalli mandal in Rangareddy district, they were residing in Beeramguda of Raghavendra colony under Ameenpur police station limits. Chennaiyya is a water tanker driver and Rajitha a teacher in a private school.



"Six months ago, Rajitha became friends with her classmate Shiva. They started having an affair and Rajitha began avoiding her husband and had constant tiffs with him," the SP said.

Rajitha wanted to marry Shiva, who said that he would have married her if she had no children.

Rajitha told Shiva that she would kill the children on March 27. That same night, after her husband took a tanker to Chandanagar around 10 pm, she suffocated her children to death," the police said.

Inter-state satta ganga arrested

Hyderabad:Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team, along with Chilkalguda police, apprehended an inter-state organising online satta betting gang comprising five members. An amount of `1,07,200 and other material were seized.

The accused have been identified as Penugonda Sadashivudu, 32, Madishetty Yadagiri, 40, Yelugu Karthik, 23, Faizan Khan, 25, Tallapally Punnam Chander Goud, 26.



The prime accused, Yeladandi Rajender, a resident of Hasanparthy, Warangal, has been absconding and is known to have accepted satta bets, a game of chance. Three years ago, Rajender rented a room in Chilkalguda and established an operation equipped with laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and printers. He employed his nephew, Sadashivudu, along with Yadagiri, Karthik, Khan, and Punnam Chander Goud, offering them salaries to assist in the operations.



The gang accepted bets via mobile phones and tablets through WhatsApp, collecting payments through UPI platforms such as PhonePe and GPay, as well as direct bank transfers. Investigations revealed that numerous individuals from various districts of Telangana were in contact with the gang and actively participated in Satta betting. Rajender further placed bets with Satta organizers in Wani, Maharashtra, thereby earning illegal profits.



Acting on credible information, the East Zone Task Force, in collaboration with the Chilkalguda Police, conducted a raid on the premises, leading to the arrest of the suspects.