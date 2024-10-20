62-Year-Old Woman Found Dead at Home

Hyderabad:A 62-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence, under Medchal Police Station limits early on Saturday morning. Her nephew is the prime suspect as there was a financial dispute between the two.

According to Medchal Police, the deceased Bandhela Ballamma was found lying in a pool of blood at her home in Ravalkole village. There were serious injury marks on her nose. The deceased's daughter Dundigalla Yellamma found her and alerted the police.



Yellamma suspects her cousin Bandhela Prashant, 22, to be behind the murder. Police said the deceased had sold her land, and the nephew wanted the money in order to start a business.



A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

