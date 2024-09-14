5-Year-Old Student Run Over by School Bus in Dundigal

Hyderabad:A five-year-old student of an international school was run over by her school bus in Mallampet of Dundigal on Friday morning. Dundigal inspector Ch Shankaraiah told Deccan Chronicle said that the girl was disembarking from her bus at 8.30 am in the school ground when the accident occurred.

“The driver, Naveen, assumed that the bus was empty and began moving forward. The girl fell down and was run over,” the inspector stated. Driver Naveen has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

21-Year-Old Found Dead in Apartment Water Tank in Jawaharnagar



Hyderabad: The body of 21-year-old Naveen was found in an underground water tank of an apartment at Jawaharnagar on Friday. Jawaharnagar inspector G. Nagaraju said Naveen was a water purifier operator. Naveen opened the lids of the two tanks in the apartment, clicked pictures and sent them to his supervisor. It is suspected that Naveen fell into the sump accidentally.

