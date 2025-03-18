5 women arrested at RGIA for smuggling high-level I-phones

Hyderabad:In a major breakthrough, RGI airport outpost police successfully intercepted and arrested five women attempting to smuggle 10 high-end I-phones into India without declaring them to customs authorities on Monday.

The women had arrived around 7.30 am from Ras-Al-Khaimah (UAE) on Flight No. 6E-1496, said J. Balaraju, SHO RGI airport police outpost.



The officers received reliable information about the women smugglers and immediately deployed a team, including women, to monitor the arrival of the flight.

Upon noticing the five women with suspicious baggage at the international exit area, the officers noticed their attempts to take an alternate route to evade detection.



Acting swiftly, the police personnel took them to a cabin for questioning.



Upon investigation, the women were found to be carrying 10 gold-coloured iPhones (iPhone 16 Pro Max), hidden in their luggage, the SHO said.



Two phones were found in each of their handbags, with an additional 10 phone boxes hidden in two of their checked-in baggage. They failed to provide any purchase receipts or proof of legitimate ownership, the SHO said.

Further investigation revealed that the phones had been purchased in Ras-Al-Khaimah at a discounted price of approximately `90,000 each, which they wanted to sell for hefty prices.

The women have been identified as Rizwana Begum, 37, Saba Khanam, 25, Oamar Begum, 60, Surriya Khanam, 55, and Layaunisa, 55, all housewives from the city, police said.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 243/ of 2025 against the women accused by RGIA police station under sections 318(4) and 112(1) of the BNS.