5 of Kin Die in Road Accident

Adilabad:Five members including three children of a family from Adilabad died in a ghastly road accident on NH-44 near Mekalagandi in Gudihathoor mandal when a speeding Max vehicle in which they were travelling hit a median and overturned at midnight on Monday.

It was found that the speeding vehicle failed to negotiate with the curve and overturned.



The deceased were identified as Moiz, 60, Ali, 8, Khaza Moinoddin, 40, Mohd Usmanoddin, 11 who died on the spot while Fareedoddin, 12, died while undergoing treatment at RIMS, Adilabad. The injured were identified as Ayesha Afreen, 38, Ekra, 4, and Mohd Sad, 11.



Eight members of the family were travelling in the car when the accident took place. It is said that the driver lost control over the vehicle since he caught a nap. Three others who were injured in the accident were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad where they were undergoing treatment.



The family was returning home at the Teachers’ Colony in Adilabad town after attending a function in Bhainsa town.

