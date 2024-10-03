5 Held for Circulating Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹1.61 Lakh

Karimnagar:The Korutla police arrested five people involved in circulating counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 1.61 lakh in Jagtial district.

Addressing the media, DSP K. Umamaheshwar Rao revealed that the five accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, natives of Rajasthan and residing in Korutla town; Sridhar, a native of Medipally mandal; Siddiqui, a native of Kathalapur mandal; and Shankar, a resident of Korutla.

Rakesh and Mukesh sourced the counterfeit notes from Rajasthan and, with the help of the other three, began distributing them in Jagtial district. The investigation was initiated after a fake note was discovered with a coconut vendor, Sayanna, and other small merchants in Korutla town. Following this, the police kept a close watch and eventually apprehended all five suspects.