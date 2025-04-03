5 BJP Mahila morcha held for attacking YouTuber

Hyderabad:Five members of the BJP Mahila Morcha were arrested and remanded for allegedly attacking and beating up a YouTuber at his residence in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

According to Rajendranagar ASI Rajkumar, the accused have been identified as N. Geetha, K. Kanchana, Shobha, Padma, and Bhuvaneshwari.



The agitation came as a result of the victim, Girish Dharmoni, uploading a video criticising the BJP Mahila Morcha. “In the video, he addressed the morcha, asking them why they often go around Bandi Sanjay Kumar,” the ASI said.



After the victim dialled 100, the police reached the spot and rescued the victim. A video of the incident was being shared on social media platforms, with the neighbours of the victim reaching the house after hearing loud noises.



The accused women were found abusing the victim while also beating him up. The victim, after being rescued, was provided preliminary treatment for his injuries.



A case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

