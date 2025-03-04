32-yr-old woman's body found in cotton fields

Adilabad:The body of 32-year-old Gurle Lalitha, a married woman, was discovered in the cotton fields of Lodpalli village in Penchikalpet mandal.

Lalitha’s body was found early in the morning by her aunt, Laxmi, during a routine visit to the agricultural fields. Authorities suspect that unidentified people may have murdered her and abandoned her young son at the scene.

A police team led by CI Srinivas Rao rushed to the site and started an investigation. Following a complaint lodged by Lalitha’s mother, Thanubai, a case of suspicious death has been registered. Thanubai also expressed doubts regarding the involvement of her son-in-law, Ganesh, in the incident. SI Komaraiah is currently probing the case.