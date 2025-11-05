3 Telugu Men Held in Texas Flesh Trade Case

Hyderabad:Three men from the Telugu community were arrested in a sting operation, along with seven other men, in a prostition case in Irving Texas. The Irving police carried out the operation to stop human trafficking and related offences, and apprehended eight men.



Among those arrested were Sasi Kunchea, 28, Sriramula Manoharachary, 30, and Sai Hemanth Maremalla, 30.



According to police information, undercover officers visited different locations, including online-advertised spots and massage parlours, and took several people into custody over the course of the evening. Officers said that the operation focused on identifying individuals who were allegedly seeking paid sexual services.



In Texas, solicitation of prostitution is treated as a serious crime. Under the state law, even a first-time offence is considered a felony and if convicted, a person can face heavy penalties, including fines of up to $10,000 and possible jail time.

The police undertook several operations in the past to fight human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals, and arrested hundreds of individuals.

Ex-wife gets man abducted for property



Hyderabad:East Zone police on Tuesday produced a woman before a local court, M. Madhavi Latha, and nine of her associates for kidnapping her former husband, Mantri Shyam (51), from the residence of his wife Fatima Begum in DD Colony.



According to police, on October 29, Madhavi Latha, the former wife of Shyam and the main conspirator, hired a gang to abduct him in a bid to get his properties transferred to her name. Latha reportedly promised to pay the gang `1 crore. The conspiracy failed when Shyam escaped from the kidnappers while they were at a bank in Banjara Hills.

East zone DCP B. Balaswamy said that Latha, along with her associates, abducted Shyam from DD Colony at around 8.30 pm on October 29. The gang moved him in multiple vehicles towards Vijayawada, and, on October 30, demanded `10 lakh. Shyam reportedly arranged for the money

On October 31, while the kidnappers entered a bank to collect the ransom, Shyam seized the opportunity and escaped. He later approached the police and revealed that Latha, his former wife, had recruited Vundy Durga Vinay and others to spy on him before executing the abduction. Following his statement, police arrested all the accused, including Latha.



During interrogation, police said, Latha confessed that she wanted to coerce Shyam into signing a property transfer deed by keeping him confined and under threat. To execute her plan, she had instructed the kidnappers to rent an apartment opposite Shyam’s house in DD Colony, conduct reconnaissance, and monitor his movements before carrying out the kidnapping.



The arrested individuals have been identified as conspirator M. Madhavi Latha, Vundy Durga Vinay, Katta Durga Prasad, Katamoni Purushotham. Sandolu Naresh Kumar, G. Preethi, L. Saritha, Khoshakolu Pavan Kumar, Narayana Rishikesh Singh , and Pilli Vinay.



Police have seized three cars, two motorcycles, and six mobile phones used in the crime.



127 nabbed on harassment charges

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police She Teams said they had apprehended 127 offenders over the fortnight for harassing women and girls across public spaces, social media, and workplaces. Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said the She Teams operated in plain clothes at public places. Counseling session was organized for the offenders, including 47 minors at the LB Nagar Camp Office. On the whole, the She Teams received 194 complaints, including 40 of harassment through phone calls, 74 via social media, and 80 involving direct physical or verbal abuse.