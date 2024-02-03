3-Man Drug Gang Held for Exploiting Addict

HYDERABAD: Three smugglers of hard drugs were arrested by the police after a woman, an alleged drug addict who was being exploited by the trio to supply drugs to pub-going consumers, approached the Bachupally police with a complaint in this regard.

Following the complaint, the Cyberabad police informed the TS-Nab (anti-narcotics bureau), who mounted physical and electronic surveillance to identify the accused and also other suppliers associated with them. They waited for a drug deal and apprehended the accused red-handed.

“One of the trio, Suleiman, used to send the woman to Bengaluru, where suppliers identified as Shaik Arman and Azeem used to give her the contraband. This was one route. The second route of drug supply was through one Faisal, a Hyderabad local who is operating from the Colvale jail in Goa. He used to arrange MDMA and cocaine supply from Mumbai,” said Sandeep Shandilya, TS-Nab director.

He said that the complainant in the case shared information about 20 drug consumers, besides the suppliers.

On Friday, TS-Nab sleuths and Gachibowli police apprehended four persons and recovered 10 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of MDMA, five mobile phones and a four-wheeler, all worth over Rs 25 lakh.

“They used to sell the drugs from an open spot opposite My Home Vihanga Apartment in TNGO Colony of Serilingampally,” a police officer said.

The police identified the peddlers as Suleiman Bin Abubakar, alias Waseem, 31, of Sriramnagar in Yousufguda, Shaik Armaan alias Mosin, 34, of Humayunnagar in Mehdipatnam, and Arqamum Hussain alias Arkham, 27, of Zaheranagar in Banjara Hills.

The police said the trio were friends and used to frequent pubs to meet new people and expand their drug business. They used to sell cocaine at `15,000 per gram and MDMA for Rs 8,000 per gram.

In an appeal, the police expressed concern about youngsters falling prey to drug addictions and committing crimes to sustain their expensive lifestyle. They called on students not to succumb to drug pressure and to contact the police on 8712671111 for help if they were being blackmailed or exploited.