3 Held For Rs 50-L Online Fraud

Hyderabad:City cybercrime unit (CCCU) police arrested three fraudsters for duping three Hyderabad residents of nearly Rs 50 lakh and several others across the country. CCCU DCP Dara Kavitha identified the accused as Madathala Ramesh Reddy, 23, Gandi Srinu, 31, and Gurrapūkonda Sridhar, 43, all natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the trio provided access to their bank accounts to organised cybercrime networks that cheated victims through fake investment schemes circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram groups. They lured city victims by sending unsolicited WhatsApp messages, posing as investment advisors or representatives of reputed financial firms, and invited them to join fake trading groups. Victims were persuaded to invest in bogus stock trading or cryptocurrency platforms and clone trading apps.



Victims told police that they had invested large sums believing in promises of high returns, but were cheated when their withdrawal requests were blocked. The three Hyderabad cases together involved losses of Rs 37,82,000, Rs 9,72,336 and Rs 11,50,000, totalling Rs 59,04,336.

The accused acted as facilitators for organised cyber syndicates, opening multiple bank accounts in different banks and sharing their access credentials for a commission on each fraudulent transaction. Each accused allowed their accounts to be used for laundering proceeds from cyber scams and had links to several similar cases across India, the DCP said..



Police seized a mobile, a handset, a debit card, and a debit card from the accused. The investigation team was led by inspector S. Naresh under the supervision of ACP Siva Maruthi, cyber crime, Hyderabad.



Worker stabbed to death in Nacharam



Hyderabad:Unidentified assailants murdered a centering worker and dumped his body near the Telangana Foods Industry office in the Nacharam industrial area in the early hours of Monday. Locals and passersby spotted the body and alerted police. The victim was identified as G. Murali Krishna, 37, a resident of Kalyanpuri, Nacharam, police said.



Preliminary investigation revealed that Krishna had left home on Sunday night to visit his brother in Meerpet but did not return the next morning. Unknown persons, believed to be travelling in a car, reportedly brought him near the Telangana Foods office, stabbed him multiple times, and fled the spot.



Police said Krishna died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. His wife, Lakshmi Madhavi, works as a caretaker in a house in Kalyanpuri. The couple, who earlier lived in the Meerpet area of Killaiguda, had shifted to a rented house in Kalyanpuri about a year ago. Investigators suspect previous enmity and sexual jealousy as possible motives behind the murder. A special team has been formed to probe the case, and IT teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the main road and near the crime scene.