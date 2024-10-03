3 held for rape of pharmacy student

Warangal:The Intezarganj police arrested three youths on Thursday for their involvement in the gangrape of a pharmacy student in Hanamkonda.

Special teams were formed by the police, who visited the lodge in Warangal city near the vegetable market where the incident occurred. Investigators collected details about the main accused from his Aadhaar card, which was registered at the lodge, and retrieved CCTV footage from the premises.



The three accused are BTech students at private engineering colleges in Narsampet and Warangal. The main accused, who hails from the victim’s village, attended the same college as the victim. According to the police, the three suspects took the girl to the lodge, where they consumed alcohol and forced her to drink as well. Once she became intoxicated, they raped her in the room.