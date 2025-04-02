 Top
3 held for drunk driving in Filmnagar

2 April 2025 1:25 AM IST

The Filmnagar police arrested three individuals for reckless driving after their car crashed into two parked motorcycles in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

Hyderabad:The Filmnagar police arrested three individuals for reckless driving after their car crashed into two parked motorcycles in Jubilee Hills on Friday. Police was acting on a complaint by Hashmathullah Khan, owner of one of the bikes.

The car was being driving by 28-year-old B. Raj Kiran, and his associates B. Mallikarjun, 21, and K. Snehit, 24, were in the car. Filmnagar police seized the vehicle and urged the public to avoid drunk driving.

