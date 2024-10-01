3 Die, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision

Khammam:Three persons died and one was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on at Bodraskunta of Karepally mandal in the district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Undam Suryanarayana, his wife Suguna and K Venkatesh.

Suryanarayana and Suguna were going to their home on a motorcycle while K Venkatesh and D J Raju were going to Yellandu. Raju received serious injuries. Police suspected rash driving could be the reason for the road mishap.

