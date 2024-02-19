3-Day-Old Girl Rescued From Kidnappers in Peddapalli, Two Arrested

Karimnagar: A three-day-old girl, who went missing from the government-run mother and child healthcare centre (MCH) in the heart of the city on Sunday, was traced by the Karimnagar Two Town police in Peddapalli on Monday, who also nabbed two persons.

Police said the infant’s mother Nirmala had gone for a check-up, leaving the baby with her husband Manoj Ram. The husband handed over the baby to his 14-year-old nephew and went out. On his return, he found the girl missing.

The couple lodged a complaint with the police who formed a team and started investigations, said ACP G. Narendar. The couple from Bihar works in a granite quarry and stays at Bavupet of Kothappalli mandal.

Using CCTV camera footage and other methods, the police tracked down and arrested 35-year-old Mukkera Kavitha alias Padma, from Thakkallapally village and homoeopathy practitioner Yerramraju Jaggam Raju, 75, from Jammikunta. Kavutha told the police and she had approached Raju who suggested that she kidnap an infant from the MCH in Karimnagar.

She went to the centre and found a boy with the baby. Kavitha told the boy that she was taking the baby for vaccination and she abducted the girl and reached Jammikunta.

Hospital superintendent Dr G. Veera Reddy said a memo had been issued to some personnel, including nurses.