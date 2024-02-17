24-Year-Old Student Ends Life Over Exam Failure

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old student, Gadari Sirisha, died by suicide at her room in a hostel in Chikkadpally on Friday evening. Police said she was upset after not qualifying in the Group IV examination for government job recruitment. The results were declared a few days ago.

She went to her room and locked it from inside stating that she wanted to study, Chikkadpally sub-inspector Monika said. Sirisha’s roommate returned to the room in the evening but Sirisha did not respond. The roommate called the hostel owner.

The hostel staff then look inside through a side window and saw her body. They called the police, who broke open the door and found Sirisha dead. Police informed her family and sent the body for a post-mortem examination and informed her family members.

Sirisha after completing her graduation had come to the city in January 2023 and joined a tutorial and was staying in the hostel since then.-