₹222-Crore Compensation in Lok Adalat

Hyderabad:In the Lok Adalat conducted by Telangana State Legal Services Authority on Saturday, 9,87,065 cases were disposed of and Rs 222 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in settled cases.

Out of the total number of settled cases, 4.44,172 were pre-litigation cases and 5,42,893 were pending court cases of various categories.



In the Telangana High Court, the Lok Adalat benches were presided over by Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar and former High Court judge J.G. Sri Devi.



Justice Sujoy Paul, of Telangana High Court and executive chairman of TGLSA, appreciated the judicial officers for their efforts.

