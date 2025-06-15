22-Yr-Old Arrested For Selling Ganja
KPHB Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly peddling ganja. Over a kilo of ganja was recovered from his possession.
According to IO G. Manyam, the accused Bachala Lokesh, alias Master, was caught near a private hospital in Hydernagar on Thursday night. Lokesh is a centering worker residing near Titan School in Borabanda. He is a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
Lokesh was apprehended based on suspicious movement. The accused reportedly confessed to sourcing the narcotics from Purbani, Maharashtra.
Police said Lokesh also developed a habit of consuming ganja with friends over the past few years.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
