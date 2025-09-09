22-Year-Old Mason Found Dead in IDA Bolaram

Hyderabad:T. Jayaprakash, a 22-year-old mason, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in IDA Bolaram on Monday morning. Inspector Ravinder Reddy said Jayaprakash, a native of Singarayakonda in Andhra Pradesh, was working at constructions sites along with his father.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he consumed alcohol with two different sets of relatives on Sunday before returning home by night. His mother, Radha, who lodged the complaint said saw Jayaprakash leave on a bike late at night. When she called him 20 minutes later, he said he was nearby and would return in ten minutes. However, he did not come back.



On Monday morning, Radha noticed her son lying motionless on the ground outside their first-floor residence. Assuming he may have fell unconscious due to intoxication, she rushed downstairs only to find him unresponsive.

Inspector Ravinder Reddy said that the postmortem examination revealed no external injuries but confirmed severe internal injuries. “His ribs were fractured, and the broken bones punctured his liver and lungs, leading to his death,” he stated.

“It could be linked to revenge or a personal affair. We are analyzing technical evidence and investigating from all possible angles,” the inspector added. The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.







Bizman arrested for derogatory posts on Revanth

Hyderabad:The Vanasthalipuram police on Monday arrested a merchant on charges of circulating derogatory posts on WhatsApp targeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Inspector T. Mahesh said a complaint was lodged by Yadayya, 43, of Indiramma Colony, alleging that Bokka Muralidhar Reddy, from Injapur, shared offensive content in Turkayamjal WhatsApp groups against sarpanches, MLAs, and the Chief Minister. One of the posts also mocked the Chief Minister with remarks about Gandhi Bhavan facilities.



Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Reddy was apprehended and produced before court, which remanded him to judicial custody.



Police officials cautioned that circulating defamatory or derogatory content against public representatives on social media platforms will invite strict legal action.



Hyderabad to host 10K run for mental health



Hyderabad:Hyderabad will host the Shree TMT Hyderabad 10K & 5K Run – Mind Over Miles on November 9 at Gachibowli Stadium. The event is being organised by AD Life Trust and Orange Hub Events in partnership with Little Ones Cure Foundation to raise awareness about mental health challenges facing the city.

A 2024 Sapien Labs report had ranked Hyderabad among the lowest metro cities in India for mental well-being, with a Mental Health Quotient score of 58.3, below the global average of 63. Alarmingly, 32 per cent of the city’s youth were found to be “distressed” or “struggling”. Organisers stressed that stigma and delayed treatment remain key barriers, underscoring the urgency for awareness and dialogue.

With over 5,000 participants expected, the event seeks to highlight that “health is not only physical but also mental”. Proceeds from the run will also support lifesaving medical care for underprivileged children.

Shree TMT, the title sponsor, said the initiative reflects its belief in building strong foundations for both infrastructure and communities. Other partners include Little Cure Foundation, Finishing Pointe (design partner), KIMS (health partner), SKY Veda and Healthy Wealthy Diet (hydration partners), and Agreekart. Registrations are open at www.orangehub.co.in.