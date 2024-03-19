22 Year Old Carpenter Gets Lifer for Raping Minor

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old carpenter was sentenced life imprisonment by the fast track court on Monday, after he was convicted of the rape of a minor.

The accused, Uppununthala Harish, was arrested by Saroornagar police in 2016 after the victim’s family members complained about his heinous crime, police said.

After booking rape charges and PoA against him, police filed a chargesheet in fast track court for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Pocso Act cases.

The convict, a resident of Karmanghat and a native of Jangareddygudem village of Mahbubnagar district, apart from life sentence was imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 by the special judge.

The court also awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim. After the conviction was pronounced, Harish has been escorted to Charlapalli Central Prison by Saroornagar police.