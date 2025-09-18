21-yr-Old Bike Rider Killed In Accident

Hyderabad:A 21-year-old died in a road accident at Almasguda in Meerpet and the pillion rider escaped with minor injuries, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 1:30 am when two friends — Akshith Reddy Bhupathi Reddy, 21, a resident of Prashanthi Hills in Meerpet and Raja Ram, 21, of Almasguda, were travelling on a bike. As they reached near Almasguda Kaman, opposite Balaji Mithai shop, the rider lost control and crashed into a divider.

Both fell off the bike due to the impact of the collision. While one rider fell on the road and the other was flung onto an oncoming scooter, leading to severe injuries. Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Akshith Reddy dead while Raja Ram is undergoing treatment. Police shifted the body for the postmortem examination and later handed it over to the family. Meerpet police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

35-yr-old gym manager dies by suicide



Hyderabad:A 35-year-old manager at a gym allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Kukatpally late on Tuesday night.



Police said the deceased, D. Rajesh, who had been facing financial difficulties, went into his room after dinner and locked the door. When his wife Anusha later knocked, there was no response. She alerted her younger brother, Gopi Ramakrishna, and together they forced the door open, only to find Rajesh dead.

With the help of neighbours, he was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint lodged by Anusha, Kukatpally police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the death.

Man loses money to fake trading app

Hyderabad:A 55-year-old man from Boduppal lost money in an investment fraud after being lured by a WhatsApp group promising high returns through online trading.



According to a complaint lodged with Rachakonda cyber crime police, the victim, while exploring trading options online, came across a WhatsApp group titled Lakshmi Lines T225 with about 100 members. The group promoted quick-profit schemes, and one of its administrators, identified as Tanishka Sanyam, contacted him. She convinced the victim to register on a website — stocks.nuwama-pro.com — and later download an app called Nuvamax from the Google Play Store.

Believing the app and its profits to be genuine, the victim registered with his mobile number and personal details. He was repeatedly persuaded to invest more, as the fake dashboard displayed inflated returns. But when he tried to withdraw his money, the platform blocked access, demanding additional payments towards processing fees and taxes. Despite following instructions and paying further sums, the victim never received his money.

Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the cybercrime wing and filed a complaint.

Bizman duped of more than `95,000 via APK file



Hyderabad:A businessman S. Srinivas Reddy, 36, from Mansoorabad was duped of `95,237 in a cyber fraud that was camouflaged as routine water bill payment. A case was booked by the LB Nagar police and further probe has been launched. According to the complainant, he received a WhatsApp message on August 11, from an unknown number claiming that his Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply (HMWS) bill for August was pending.



Since he had not cleared the bill and believed that the message to be genuine and contacted the sender.



The fraudster, posing as service provider sent an APK file through WhatsApp and instructed the victim to install it to process the bill payment. Once installed, the application (APK file) gained complete access to his mobile phone and the accused manipulated him to enter his credit card details. Believing it to be a part of the payment process, the victim entered the information. Immediately after, several unauthorised transactions were executed from his credit card, amounting to `95,237. Upon realizing that he was duped, the complainant promptly approached the LB Nagar police and and filed a case.







Police rescue 800 cows from smuggling

Hyderabad:Telangana police have rescued nearly 800 cows from smugglers and slaughtering in the past three months from across the state. The cattle have been sheltered at Dhyan Foundation Gaushala in Challur Village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

“The cattle that come to our shelter are in terrible condition. They suffer very harsh treatment and rough handling. Cows are castrated, dehorned and hot iron branded without anaesthetics. During transport they are crammed into trucks, get their limbs broken, sustain injuries, infections and internal bleeding,” said Harish, a volunteer of Dhyan Foundation, Hyderabad.

Young calves are slaughtered in front of their mothers, chillies and heavy metals are stuffed into their eyes and handed over to the smugglers, he added. This illegal business of cattle trafficking generates thousands of crores of illegal money and is used to fund for anti national activities.

Such activities are illegal under the Telangana State Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act 1977(Sections 3,5,6,10,11), PCA act 1960(Sections 11,38), Transport of Animals Rules 1978(Section 56,B,C) and BNS 345, as well as Supreme court and High court rulings.

Dhyan Foundation currently runs two goshalas in Challur village and Shamshabad and caring 3,500 cows which are rescued.

Student hurt in ‘birthday bumps’ assault

Hyderabad:A Class 9 student of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, suffered severe injuries after being assaulted by classmates during a so-called ‘birthday bumps’ prank on his birthday. Nacharam police have booked a case against the students involved and the school management.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, SI S.K. Mybelly said the 14-year-old victim’s mother lodged a complaint stating that her son was surrounded by classmates inside the classroom and forcefully hit in his private parts. The assault caused severe pain and bleeding injuries. Though the boy immediately informed the school authorities, the parent alleged that there was a delay in providing proper medical care.

The boy was first taken to a local hospital for first aid and later shifted to two other hospitals, where doctors confirmed serious damage to his testicles. He subsequently underwent surgery at a super specialty hospital. Doctors advised complete bed rest for three months, adding that his condition could only be assessed after that period.

The parent also accused the school staff of negligence, saying their failure to prevent such behaviour in class would leave a lifelong impact on her son. She urged the police to take strict action against both the students and the school authorities. Police registered a case at Nacharam and said further investigation would determine additional charges. “The accused will be served notices and a chargesheet will be filed,” the SI said.



ACB seizes Rs 20 L in raids on another engr



Hyderabad:A day after the arrest of TGPDCL assistant divisional engineer (ADE) Ambedkar for amassing illegal assets, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out fresh raids on his alleged benami, Chevella ADE Rajesh, and seized `20 lakh in cash hidden in a washroom. Searches were still continuing at Rajesh’s residence late in the evening.



Following Ambedkar’s arrest, the agency intensified operations in Chevella and other locations. During searches at Rajesh’s residence, officials recovered cash stashed in a washroom and began examining documents suspected to contain details of financial transactions and investments.



According to sources, ACB suspects Rajesh acted as a benami for Ambedkar and was closely associated with him in money dealings. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ambedkar maintained transactions through associates and had reportedly invested in several business activities. “The searches are still in progress. Once they are completed, further details regarding ADE Rajesh will be revealed,” ACB sources said.

On Tuesday, raids on Ambedkar’s residence had uncovered `2.18 crore in cash along with movable and immovable assets estimated at over `6 crore. Officials said the accused officer had also established chemical factories in Hyderabad as part of his business activities. The ACB is expected to seek police custody of Ambedkar for questioning to trace further benami operations and investments.

Woman’s body found in Kismatpur, murder suspected

Hyderabad:A woman whose body was found under the Kismatpur bridge, near the Musi river has been identified by the Rajendranagar police who suspect that she was raped and then murdered.



The deceased was identified after her husband, an electrician, reached out to the police.



Police said the man revealed that his wife was addicted to toddy and had not returned home for the past three days. When he saw a newspaper clipping, he learnt of her murder.



Following this, a postmortem examination was conducted and her body was handed over to her husband. She had two sons with the man.



The police are currently analysing CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused. Further probe is on.

