21-Year-Old Ends Life After Being Denied Luxury Car

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old died by suicide in Siddipet's Chatlapally village, after his parents said they were unable to buy him a luxury car. Bomma Jani asked his parents, tenant farmers, to buy him a luxury car.



Jani’s parents, Bomma Kanakayya and Kanakavva, own a two-acre land in Chatlapally, and work as tenant farmers. Jani and his elder brother also work along with their parents on the farm.



Since the past few days, Jani had been demanding that his parents buy him a luxury car. His parents told him that their financial situation was not good and they could not afford the luxury, Jani was adamant and began threatening that he would end his life.



Unable to persuade him to change his mind, his parents took him to an Indian car showroom and said they would sell the two-acre land and buy him a car. Jani, who got angry that his parents are not willing to buy the car he wanted, threw a tantrum and left.



He later attempted to die by suicide and quickly lost consciousness. Jani was shifted to a local hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

2 Hurt as Bike Hits Rear of Car



Hyderabad:Two individuals suffered injuries in a non-fatal road accident Vengal Raonagar, Madhuranagar police said on Monday. The mishap took place during the early hours when a biker collided into a stationary car from the rear end.



According to the complainant, Sannareddy Mahesh Reddy, 31, a businessman from Tirupati, he travelled from Naidupet to Karimnagar with his friends for personal work. On their return, after dropping one of their friends at Ameerpet, the group was searching for a lodge in Madhuranagar when the accident occurred.



Mahesh stated that while they were moving through Vengal Raonagar, two-wheeler hit their car. The bike rider was on the phone, he alleged. The bike rider and pillion fell off the vehicle and suffered bleeding injuries. The car’s rear windshield was damaged.



A patrolling police vehicle nearby was informed immediately and, based on Mahesh’s complaint, Madhuranagar police registered a case and began investigations. The injured were shifted for treatment and their identities are being verified.

