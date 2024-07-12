21 killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Patna: A total of 21 people died across Bihar in lightning-related incidents in the last 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

The maximum number of six fatalities were reported from Madhubani, followed by four in Aurangabad, two from Patna, and one each from Rohtas, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Saran, Jehanabad, Gopalganj, Supaul, Lakhisarai and Madhepura districts, the CMO said in a statement.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.



He also urged people to take all precautions during bad weather, avoid going outdoors unless necessary and follow advisories issued by the disaster management department from time to time.

Rain and thunderstorms have been lashing Bihar for the past few weeks, and close to 70 people have been killed in lightning-related incidents since the beginning of this month.



